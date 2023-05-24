This month celebrates Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a somewhat all-encompassing term which includes an array of peoples, all with distinct cultures and histories. And as I ruminate on the Asian experience in America, I read Professor Frank Wu’s thought-provoking book “Yellow: Race in America Beyond Black and White” (Basic Books 2002) and historian Erika Lee’s book “The Making of Asian America: A History” (Simon & Schuster 2015). I highly recommend them both.Wu introduces the perpetual foreigner syndrome by …