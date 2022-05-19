(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will run Thursday, May 26.)On May 30, 1943, the first of a series of what became known as the Zoot Suit Riots erupted between white sailors and Mexican youth in Los Angeles. While the attacks on Zoot Suiters focused mostly on Pachucos — Mexican-Americans who wore zoot suits or similar attire — no Mexican was immune from attack, zoot suit or not. Even boys as young as 12 and 13 years old were beaten up.Los Angeles in the 1940s was a cauldron of different …