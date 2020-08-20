Illinois’ attorney general has asked a federal judge to validate the Equal Rights Amendment.Along with two other state attorneys general, Kwame Y. Raoul this week filed a motion for summary judgment in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia calling for certification of what would become the 28th Amendment.The lawsuit against the U.S. archivist was filed in January, after Virginia became the 38th state to approve the language, which states that equal rights under the law can’t be denied “on the basis of sex …