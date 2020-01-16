The state’s top legal officer has asked the nation’s top court to refrain from reviewing an Illinois law that limits nonresident concealed-carry applicants.Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul told the U.S. Supreme Court this week that a group of gun owners who live near and commute to Illinois, and who are prevented from obtaining permits to carry them here, aren’t in a position to ask the high court for help.“Petitioners make no attempt to identify a split in lower court authority or otherwise satisfy …