Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul became the seventh state attorney general last week to sue the e-cigarette company JUUL Labs Inc. over the company’s alleged deceptive marketing practices.Since May, attorneys general from North Carolina, California, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York and the District of Columbia have sued the company.Raoul’s lawsuit, as the other lawsuits have similarly alleged, says the e-cigarette company’s marketing practices misled consumers about the nicotine levels and whether …