A federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing Honda of violating consumer fraud law for failing to tell customers that their vehicles’ wiring purportedly makes an especially tasty treat for rats.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois held three customers pursuing a proposed class-action suit against Honda had not adequately alleged a case under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.The plaintiffs brought a so-called “fraud by omission” claim …