My son Howard is a composer in Boston who has taught at the New England Conservatory of Music and is the director of the Chamber Music Program at Roxbury Latin, the oldest all-boys prep school in the country.So when he came to Chicago in July to visit, I thought it would be a good opportunity for us to go up to Ravinia Festival, which has now reopened from its pandemic shutdown.Because Metra offers free passage from stations along is its North Shore line to Ravinia Park for anyone exhibiting a ticket to that evening’s …