Illinois is on the verge of creating a new landscape for legal services by updating and creating laws incorporating technology into legal services.Three bills in the Illinois General Assembly are expected to transform the way lawyers interact with clients: Senate Bill 2176, Senate Bill 2664, and Senate Bill 730. There’s no doubt these changes were coming, but the COVID-19 pandemic hastened their advancement.In March 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Executive Order 2020-14 allowing remote witnessing and notarizations …