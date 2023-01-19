Raymond F. Simon, who worked for the city’s law department under Mayor Richard J. Daley and later formed a law practice with Richard M. Daley, died this month at age 90.Simon worked for the City of Chicago Law Department and was appointed to the head of the department in 1965 by Richard J. Daley.He represented the city in major trial and appellate litigation, including a First Amendment case before the U.S. Supreme Court.After leaving the city’s law office, Simon launched a private practice with Richard M …