WASHINGTON — A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned to benefit a charity, the first time any of the her signature neckwear will be available for purchase.The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction Wednesday through Sept. 16, just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at 87.In addition to the collar, the items being auctioned include a pair of Ginsburg’s opera glasses, a …