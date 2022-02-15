Where the defendant has purchased a condominium at a judicial foreclosure sale, they are liable for all assessments previously imposed which become due on a monthly basis after they take possession of the property, and the prior assessments are not purged from the property by the foreclosure proceedings and sale.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James A. Wright.In December 2010, the board of directors (Board) of the Granville Tower Condominium Association (Association …