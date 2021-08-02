Where a condominium association’s declaration or bylaws prohibit the establishment of a business on the property, this clause bars the use of the property as a short-term rental available through an internet service.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael Otto.Domini Wood is the sole beneficiary of the trust that owns one of the 12 condominium units governed by the Evergreen Condominium Association (the Association), and in May 2019, became president of the Association. …