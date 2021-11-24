Where a borrower on a HUD mortgage sends a lender a letter directing all further communication to go through counsel, that letter is not de facto a cease-and-desist and does not necessarily remove from the lender the requirement to make a reasonable effort to conduct a face-to-face meeting prior to initiating foreclosure.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Freddrenna Lyle.Angela McCord, executed a promissory note for $231,418 in 2009, secured by a mortgage on a …