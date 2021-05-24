Where a buyer has purchased a piece of real estate “as is” with any seller’s representations about the condition of the building stricken from the contract, any later breach of contract claim for an undisclosed condition of the building fails as a matter of law.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Margaret A. Brennan.Fifth Third Bank (Fifth Third) owned and operated a bank branch in an 18,816-square foot building in Cicero until 2010. Viox Services Inc. (Viox) was hired to …