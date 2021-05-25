Where a party has allegedly violated the declaration or bylaws of the condominium association and is subject to a fine, they must receive notice of the hearing where the fine will be determined and receive an opportunity to defend herself, and if the board of the condominium association fails to provide proper notice of the meeting, any fine imposed will be improperly assessed.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Joel Chupack.Sherri Bourdage was the owner of a condominium unit …