Where a condominium buyer is liable for attorney fees incurred by the condominium association arising out of default by the previous unit owner, they remain liable for their share of the total fees incurred even if the majority of the fee was not paid by the association.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Martin S. Agran.

On Dec. 7, 2017, the Shannon Court Condominium Association (Association) filed suit against Kimberly and Robert Voelker (the Voelkers) seeking possession of Unit 101 — owned by the Voelkers — and money damages for condominium assessments left unpaid. On Jan. 11, 2018, the Association was awarded possession and $5272.19 in damages. The Association rented the unit from August 2018 through December 2018, collecting $2,625, and incurring some expenses in making the unit suitable to rent. The unit was sold pursuant to a court order on Jan. 29, 2019 and was purchased by Armada Express Inc. The sale was confirmed on Feb. 20, 2019, and the deed, dated March 1, was recorded on March 8, 2019.

Armada paid the Association $1117 for monthly assessments on Unit 101 for February through April, including a $25 late charge for February. In addition, Armada’s attorneys tendered a check for $59.04 to the Association in “full payment of all amounts due pursuant to the Illinois Condominium Property Act.” The Association sent a letter on May 2, 2019, stating that Armada owed $19,122.85. Armada refused to pay, and the Association filed suit, seeking possession of Unit 101 and monetary damages. Armada moved for summary judgment, arguing that they only owed $2,681.04 in unpaid assessments by the Association, and the $2,625 collected in rent should go towards that, leaving only the $59.04 tendered by check. The circuit court granted summary judgment. The Association appealed.

The appellate court emphasized that Armada’s duties under section 9(g)(3) of the Condominium Property Act were met if they fully tendered a check for what they owed in April, leaving only the question of whether the $59.04 was sufficient. Reading sections 9(g)(4) and 9.2(b) of the act together, the appellate court found that Armada was required to pay “the unpaid common expenses for Unit 101 for the six-month period preceding the institution of its action against the Voelkers,” including attorney which sum includes attorney fees incurred by the Association stemming from the Voelkers’ default. The amount incurred was, “at a minimum, 1,242.19” though only $272.04 of it was paid by the Association, and that $272.04 was included in the $2,681.04 which Armada claims they paid.

The appellate court found that the circuit court had erred in assessing Armada only the attorney fees paid, rather than the fees incurred. As such, Armada failed to pay the gross amount of unpaid assessments in April and is therefore not entitled to judgment as a matter of law. The Association also argued that the $2,625 collected from renting the condominium should not have been applied to the unpaid fees Armada owed. The appellate court agreed, noting that rents received in such a way, under Section 9-111.1 of the Code of Civil Procedure (Code) are first applied to the assessments sued upon with the Voelkers as well as statutory interest on the $5,272.19 judgment from that action.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the decision of the circuit court.

Shannon Court Condominium Association v. Armada Express Inc.

2020 IL App (1st) 192341

Writing for the court: Justice Thomas E. Hoffman

Concurring: Justices Mary K. Rochford and Mathias W. Delort

Released: May 15, 2020