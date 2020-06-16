Where a school allows a for-profit company to operate on its property in return for paying property taxes, that company can not receive a property tax exemption as it only applies to businesses not operating with a view to profit.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.

In 2015, Bright Horizons Children’s Centers LLC (Bright Horizons) operated two daycare facilities on property owned by the University of Chicago (university), one on Drexel Ave. (Drexel) and one on South Stony Island Ave. (Stony Island). The university did not charge Bright Horizons rent or collect a portion of Bright Horizons’ tuition, but Bright Horizons agreed to provide on-site childcare and to prioritize admission of families working for the university, with any remainder slots available for local community members. In addition Bright Horizons was responsible for the real estate taxes on the property. Bright Horizons applied for an exemption from property taxes for 2015.

The Department of Revenue (Department) denied the application, and Bright Horizons challenged the decision, citing section 15-35 of the Property Tax Code (Code) that “all property of schools, not sold or leased or otherwise used with a view to profit, is exempt.” Bright Horizons emphasized that they had been sought out to provide on-campus childcare for the university. The administrative law judge found that on-site childcare was not necessary to the university’s mission and the property had been leased with a view to profit — Bright Horizons had earned over $940,000 in profit in 2015 — and so was not exempt, and the director of the department accepted the recommendation. The university sought administrative review, and the circuit court reversed, holding that the property was still exempt because the university, its owner, did not profit from the lease. The department of revenue appealed.

On appeal, the Department argued that the childcare was not shown to be needed as there was no showing that the off-site local childcare was inadequate. The appellate court disagreed, noting that the university had discussed a survey where on-campus childcare was raised as a priority by faculty and staff, and that it had become a difficulty in hiring the most qualified faculty. The appellate court cited precedent that the university’s mission was to be interpreted broadly and found that it was properly served by providing on-site childcare.

The appellate court then turned to the question of whether it was operated “with a view to profit.” The university argued that “sold or leased or otherwise used with a view to profit” implicitly referred to profiting the owner, since “sold” and “leased” are both arrangements which profit the original property owner. However, the appellate court disagreed, emphasizing that exemptions are to be construed narrowly and strictly in favor of taxation. Because of this, the appellate court found the department’s denial of the exemption had been proper.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the circuit court.

The University of Chicago, et al. v. The Department of Revenue, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191195

Writing for the court: Justice Maureen E. Connors

Concurring: Justices Joy V. Cunningham and Sheldon A. Harris

Released: May 15, 2020