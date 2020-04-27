Where a borrower files a countersuit alleging that the lender has violated their right of rescission under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) both the equitable remedies under Sec. 1635 of TILA and the legal damages under Sec. 1640 of TILA are bound by a one-year statute of limitations.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judges Edward Robles and Ann M. Loftus.

John and Roosjati Miller (the Millers) refinanced their mortgage on July 2, 2007, obtaining a $210,000 loan from U.S. Bank National Association (U.S. Bank). U.S. Bank filed a complaint in August 2009 seeking to foreclose on the Millers’ mortgage. Following 19 unsuccessful attempts to serve the Millers, U.S. Bank served them by publication in November 2009. There was “extensive motion practice beginning in 2010 and continuing through 2011,” including answers to U.S. Bank’s complaints and a counterclaim by the Millers, but following the Millers’ answer being filed, no action was taken and on June 12, 2013, the circuit court ordered the case struck from the docket. On May 5, 2014, nearly a year later, U.S. Bank moved to dismiss the affirmative defenses and counterclaims and the Millers moved to dismiss the foreclosure complaint for want of prosecution and to declare U.S. Bank had defaulted in failing to answer their counterclaims and affirmative defenses. The Millers moved to substitute judge as of right on Oct. 23, 2014.

The circuit court denied the motion to substitute judge or reconsider and dismissed, without prejudice, the counterclaim by the Millers. However, the Millers re-filed their counterclaim alleging that U.S. Bank violated their right of rescission under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), though the circuit court denied the Millers’ motion to amend their answer to include the TILA rescission claims as untimely. U.S. Bank won summary judgment and a judgment of foreclosure and sale was entered. The Millers appealed.

The appellate court first looked at the Millers’ motion for substitution of judge as of right. A party is entitled to substitution of judge only if the judge hearing the motion has yet to rule on a “substantial issue” relating to the merits of the case, however a court may deny a motion to substitute even absent a substantial ruling if the movant “had an opportunity to form an opinion on the judge’s reaction to his claims.” The appellate court noted the circuit court had already denied the Millers’ motion to dismiss and found U.S. Bank in default prior to the Millers’ seeking to substitute judge, which constituted a “substantial issue.”

The Millers also argued the circuit court erred in dismissing their counterclaim, citing Sec. 1635 of TILA, which provides for the equitable remedy of rescission where a lender failed to deliver specific notices or disclosures, and Sec. 1640, which provides for legal damages when a lender fails to comply with Sec. 1635’s requirements. Because the Millers’ counterclaim was filed one year and four days after U.S. Bank allegedly let the 20-day period following the Millers’ notice of rescission lapse, it was untimely under Sec. 1640. Sec. 1635 has no explicit statute of limitations period, however.

The appellate court acknowledged a split in federal authority about the appropriate statute of limitations for claims arising under Sec. 1635 of TILA: whether the one-year statute explicitly discussed elsewhere in TILA applies or whether instead the relevant state court limitations period for breach of contract is applied. The appellate court ruled that the proper interpretation applied the one-year statute of limitations from Sec. 1640 of TILA to Sec. 1635, noting that TILA was a statutory remedy “having little to do with contract law” making a statute of limitations for general rescission on written contracts less applicable as a guide than other sections of TILA.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

U.S. Bank National Association v. John Miller, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 191029

Writing for the court: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Concurring: Justices Mary K. Mikva and Sheldon A. Harris

Released: March 20, 2020