Where a power company and telecom replaced one cable on a tower with a new cable that contained fiber-optic transmission capability, that action was compatible with terms of easement and the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.

In 1938, a predecessor of Stephen West granted a perpetual easement to a predecessor of Louisville Gas & Electric Co., permitting it to build and maintain a 248-foot-tall tower carrying high-voltage electric lines. In 2000, Louisville Gas permitted Charter Communications to install on the tower a fiber-optic cable that carries communications.

Louisville Gas asked in 1990 for explicit permission to do this and West refused. In 2000, it determined that the existing easement allowed the installation of wires that carry photons along with the wires that carry electrons. West disagreed and filed suit under diversity jurisdiction.

Later, West added Charter Communications, Insight Kentucky Partners II L.P. and “Time Warner Cable” as additional defendants.

The U.S. District Court granted Charter’s motion to dismiss on the pleadings, ruling that Section 541(a)(2) of the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984 gives it a right to use existing easements dedicated to service as utility corridors.

The judge, however, denied Louisville Gas’ motion to dismiss, writing that some issues of Indiana law could not be resolved on the pleadings.

West wished to appeal immediately. Rather than asking the district judge to issue a partial final judgment order under Fed. R. Civ. P. 54(b), he dismissed his claim against Louisville Gas without prejudice, reserving a right to reinstate it after an appellate decision about his rights vis-a-vis Charter.

The 7th Circuit dismissed the ensuing appeal, observing that it was settled precedent that parties could not use a dismiss-and-reinstate plan to circumvent the final-decision rule.

West then settled his dispute with Louisville Gas and filed a second appeal. The appellate panel began by addressing subject-matter jurisdiction. The panel found that complete diversity of citizenship existed, but it admonished both parties for failing to comply with circuit rules in specifying the identities of the partners of Insight Kentucky II.

Next, the panel turned to the merits. The panel stated that the fiber-optic cable on the tower did not cause any injury to West and was not a new “occupation” of his land for the purpose of Loretto v. Teleprompter Manhattan CATV Corp.

The panel noted that there was not an extra cable in place, as Charter merely replaced the old solid lightning conducting cable at the top of the tower with a hollow one that contained glass fibers on the inside and a metal layer outside to deal with lightning.

The panel stated that replacing a lightning cable with a lightning-and-telecom cable fit comfortably within the renew-and-maintain power, as information passing through a cable could not independently be a trespass, any more than it would be a trespass if Louisville Gas wheeled electric power from some other company.

The panel concluded by finding that the use that Louisville Gas and Charter had jointly made of the easement was permissible under Indiana law.

As a result, the panel affirmed the district court’s decision.

Stephen R. West v. Louisville Gas & Electric Co., et al.

No. 19-2442

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and David F. Hamilton

Released: March 2, 2020