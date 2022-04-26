Two real estate companies will have to face charges that they denied a man reasonable accommodations due to his disability, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 5th District Appellate Court stated that various sections of the Illinois Human Rights Act did not warrant the case’s dismissal.Justice Judy Lynn Cates delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In April 2016, Evan Thomas filed a unperfected charge with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) alleging that Interstate Realty …