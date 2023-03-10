It has often been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.So, it is not surprising that performers and bands often pay homage to those they admire with tributes. They mimic their songs and/or personalities. Examples of tribute bands include PettyBreakers (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) Billy Elton (Elton John and Billy Joel) and Generation, a cover band for a variety of rock and soul bands like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Led Zeppelin. These bands satisfy our taste for nostalgia.One of the …