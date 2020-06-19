The Vietnam War is far behind us. Yet director Spike Lee’s latest joint, “Da 5 Bloods,” resonates today with cultural relevance that he could not have anticipated when he boarded a plane to film in Thailand the day after winning a 2019 Oscar for the “BlacKkKlansman” screenplay.

A mash-up of “Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Bloods” — Wallace Terry’s seminal oral history of black Vietnam War veterans — “Da 5 Bloods” follows four vets who return as middle-aged men to recover the remains of their revered squad leader, Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman), and reclaim a cache of buried gold ingots they liberated decades ago from a downed CIA plane.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the movie was streamed directly to Netflix and has no anticipated theatrical release.

In a recent interview, I asked Lee — who has complained bitterly in the past about studios’ tepid promotion of his previous pictures — whether he is pleased with the Netflix arrangement.

“Netflix has shown me a lot of love,” the director said, adding that with streaming, many more people will get to see the movie than would otherwise.

Each of the vets in “Da 5 Bloods” is wounded in his own way. Lee named them after the original members of the Motown-era singing group, The Temptations. Together they present a spectrum of roiling entropy.

In a consummate performance, Delroy Lindo plays Paul, the movie’s central character. Ravaged by post-traumatic stress disorder and post-war disappointments, Paul fights battle-sown demons that drive him to don a Make America Great Again hat and embrace matching political views.

The comedically plain-spoken Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) says aloud what others keep to themselves, and seemingly successful Eddie (Norman Lewis) finances the entire excursion out of desperation more than friendship.

Otis (Clarke Peters), a medic during the war, is a calming presence. His stability, says Lee, stems from the affirmative role played by medics, who save lives rather than take them.

The men are joined by Paul’s adult son David (Jonathan Majors), who futilely seeks affirmation from his tormented father.

Lee does not digitally de-age the actors or hire young men to play the vets as youthful GIs. This chancy creative choice ultimately underscores the direct connection between the men’s current selves and the source of their trauma.

Visually, the movie’s heat-waived “Miss Saigon”-style sunsets are stunning. The score by Lee’s longtime composer and collaborator, Oscar nominee Terrance Blanchard, is heavily interspersed with cuts from Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album, securing us in the film’s time and place.

Through the mentorship of Norman, Lee delivers lessons in black history, introducing the world to Chicago’s Milton Olive, the first black Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War (posthumously), and to Crispus Attucks, a black man who was the first American killed in the Revolutionary War.

“Da 5 Bloods” also reminds us of how blacks were disproportionately sent to the front lines to fight for a country that did not recognize their rights at home.

Hanoi Hannah (Van Veronica Ngo), mistress of Viet Cong radio propaganda, inflamed black GIs’ feelings of conflict as U.S. cities churned with civil unrest after the assassination of Martin Luther King.

“Why you fight against us?” Hannah purrs through a plume of cigarette smoke, “So far away from where you are needed?”

Then as now, anguished black men were faced with the question of whether their lives matter.

That war has yet to end.