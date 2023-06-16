Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer turned to verse to describe how she feels after serving as the top federal trial judge in the Northern District of Illinois for four years.Although Pallmeyer herself has dabbled in poetry, she recited the words of another writer in her annual State of the Court address at the Chicago Bar Association’s headquarters.Quoting Dr. Seuss, she said: “How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness, how time has flewn …