A Cook County jury returned a $33.5 million verdict Wednesday against the village of Dolton in a lawsuit by the family of a man killed in a police chase, as well as another passenger who suffered severe injuries.On Oct. 9, 2016, John Christopher Kyles and Duane Dunlap of Riverdale were passengers in a car that became involved in a police chase with officers from the Dolton Police Department.The chase resulted in an accident, and Kyles died at the scene. He was 22 years old.Dunlap, who was 25 at the time, survived but …