The family of a disabled woman who suffered severe injuries at birth obtained a $40 million verdict in a medical negligence lawsuit Thursday.The Coles County award is the highest Illinois malpractice verdict reported outside Cook County, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter. It is the highest verdict ever in Coles County.In 2008, Jaime and Todd Campbell of Mattoon sued Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Allison M. Masse and Michael Benson individually and as co-guardians of their daughter Kiera, alleging negligence and …