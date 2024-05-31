A federal judge declined to recuse himself from a lawsuit filed against the city of Chicago and several police detectives by a man who spent more than 30 years in prison for a double murder before he was released and issued a certificate of innocence.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings of the Northern District of Illinois acknowledged plaintiff Robert Smith Jr. alleges he falsely confessed to a crime he did not commit after being tortured by officers from the Area 2 detective headquarters …