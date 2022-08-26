A trial judge did not err by declining to recuse himself from a criminal case after the defendant threatened to torture and murder the judge and his family, a divided federal appeals court ruled.Splitting 2-1, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois to continue to preside over defendant David Walsh’s case following Walsh’s harangue during a hearing — which took up several pages of a hearing transcript — against just about everybody …