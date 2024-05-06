Redfin has agreed to pay $9.25 million to settle federal lawsuits that claim U.S. homeowners were saddled with artificially inflated broker commissions when they sold their home as a result of longstanding real estate industry practices.The Seattle-based online brokerage and real estate services company disclosed the proposed settlement Monday in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.The settlement, which Redfin agreed to Friday, would resolve pending class action lawsuits filed in federal court …