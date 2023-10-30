Where plaintiff could not show causal connection between request for accommodation under Rehabilitation Act and later termination, district court did not err in granting summary judgment to defendant employer.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Manish S. Shah, Northern District of Illinois.Cynthia Fuller began work at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center as a medical instrument technician in 2006. Fuller primarily assisted physicians during colonoscopies and endoscopies, stocking the procedure …