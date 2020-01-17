An unlawful search by police investigating a jewelry store robbery did not taint evidence discovered in later searches conducted by officers armed with warrants, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman denied a motion by two men charged in the robbery to suppress evidence obtained in searches of an iPhone, a sports utility vehicle and Facebook and Instagram accounts.Citing Wong Sun v. United States, 371 U.S. 471 (1963), Feinerman rejected the argument that the evidence is …