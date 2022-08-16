A lawsuit alleging that a senior care facility’s mismanagement and deficient care led to the death of a resident who contracted COVID-19 belongs in Illinois state court, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the three alternative arguments that Artis Senior Living of Elmhurst raised in support of its contention that the federal courts have jurisdiction over the suit Cynthia DeAngelo brought in state court. Durkin sent the case …