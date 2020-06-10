Unsure about whether a district judge applied the appropriate definition of “referral” under the anti-kickback statute — as broadly interpreted by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in U.S. v. Patel, 778 F.3d 607 (2015) — the 7th Circuit reversed a judgment for Management Principles Inc. and remanded for additional deliberation in a qui tam case where Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud LLC alleged that the defendant (referred to as MPI) paid for access to the client files of a healthcare coordinator (Healthcare Consortium of Illinois, or HCI) and used the information to solicit seniors for in-home Medicaid services. Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud v. Sayeed, No. 19-2635 (April 29, 2020).

HCI had a contract with the state of Illinois to help low-income seniors stay out of nursing homes. If an HCI caseworker concluded that a client needed in-home healthcare services, it would make referrals by rotating through an approved list that included two companies owned by MPI.

Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud alleged that MPI violated the anti-kickback statute by (1) giving gift cards to HCI employees and (2) paying HCI $5,000 a month under a management services agreement.

The gift card claim was a dud because the amounts were small ($5 or $10 cards from Dunkin’ Donuts) and the cards were handed out for occasions like birthdays. And although the terms of the management services agreement were vague, MPI’s owner and manager, Asif Sayeed, testified that HCI was supposed to help MPI become a Medicare “accountable care organization” through some kind of “data mining” process.

But Rosetta Cutright Woods, a former MPI employee, testified she was assigned to gather data from HCI’s case files and call its clients to solicit business for Physicians Care Services, one of MPI’s home health care firms.

Here are highlights of Circuit Judge Michael Y. Scudder’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The plaintiff’s claims arose under the False Claims Act, but they hinged on whether the defendants violated the anti-kickback statute. See 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1320a-7b(g) (a claim that includes items or services resulting from a violation of the anti-kickback statute constitutes a false or fraudulent claim for purposes of the False Claims Act); see also New York v. Amgen Inc., 652 F.3d 103 (1st Cir. 2011) (concluding the same is true of the Illinois False Claims Act).

Section 1320a-7b(b)(2)(A) of the anti-kickback statute makes it unlawful (indeed a felony) to knowingly and willfully offer or pay a renumeration to someone in order to induce that person to “refer” an individual for a service for which payment may be made under a federal healthcare program.

The district court broadly concluded that the plaintiff offered “no evidence” that the gift cards or management services agreement were intended to induce referrals. That is certainly true as to the gift cards. The agreement, however, presents a more difficult issue.

No doubt nothing linked the monthly payments to HCI caseworkers telling their clients that they should use MPI’s services. But the plaintiff put forward another, less direct theory — that MPI’s payments under the agreement were intended to secure access to the client information in the HCI files that it then used to place solicitation calls.

The question is whether this arrangement could constitute a prohibited referral under the anti-kickback statute. We expounded on what it means to “refer” a patient in U.S. v. Patel, 778 F.3d 607 (7th Cir. 2015).

Dr. Kamal Patel prescribed home health care for some of his patients and he was convicted of violating the anti-kickback statute for accepting undisclosed payments from Grand Home Health Care.

The evidence showed that Patel did not expressly direct his patients to Grand but instead allowed them to choose from among a stack of brochures for an assortment of home health care options.

To receive Medicare reimbursement for a patient who had selected Grand, the provider had to submit certification and recertification forms signed by a doctor to demonstrate that home care was medically necessary. The government presented evidence that Grand and Patel had monthly meetings at which he signed certification forms and accepted cash payments.

On appeal Patel argued that since his patients selected Grand on their own initiative, he could not be said to have referred them at all, let alone in exchange for payment. He urged us to construe Congress’s use of “refer” in the anti-kickback statute in a limited way — as meaning “to personally recommend to a patient that he seek care from a particular entity.”

We rejected that narrow definition of a referral in favor of a “more expansive” one that includes “a doctor’s authorization to receive medical care.” Under that definition, Patel had referred patients to the health care provider that paid him, Grand Home Health Care, because he signed the mandatory certification forms necessary for the patients to receive Medicare-reimbursed home care.

The central characteristic of the referral, we explained, was that the doctor “facilitated or authorized” the patient’s choice of provider. A doctor stands between the patient and his chosen provider because his approval is necessary to obtain the services, and “exercising this gatekeeping role is one way that doctors refer their patients to a specific provider.” Id.

In so concluding, we observed that our holding was consistent with Congress’s broad objectives in the anti-kickback statute of preventing Medicare and Medicaid fraud and protecting patient choice.

Patel’s holding that a physician “refers” patients to a home health care provider when he approves them for services does not directly control this case, which concerns not a gatekeeping doctor but an organization (here, HCI) with no certification authority. The applicable lesson is instead that the definition of a referral under the anti-kickback statute is broad, encapsulating both direct and indirect means of connecting a patient with a provider. It goes beyond explicit recommendations to include more subtle arrangements. And the inquiry is a practical one that focuses on substance, not form.

The district court was required to employ this inclusive understanding of a referral when evaluating whether the plaintiff had proven an illegal kickback scheme. The breadth of the definition was particularly vital to the plaintiff’s theory that MPI’s payments to HCI under the management services agreement constituted kickbacks intended to obtain referrals in the form of receiving access to the HCI files that the defendants then exploited to solicit clients.

A fact finder applying an erroneously narrow understanding of a referral might find those facts, devoid of an explicit direction of a patient to a provider, to fall outside its scope. But application of the proper standard — the more inclusive, practical approach illustrated in Patel — presents a much closer question.

We cannot tell with any certainty which route the district court took. The opinion contains no express articulation of what constitutes a referral for the purposes of the anti-kickback statute. And the fact that some material evidence makes no appearance in the factual findings causes us to question whether the court applied the broader definition intended by Congress and underscored in our prior opinion in Patel.

The district court’s opinion contains no mention of the evidence showing that MPI used its access to HCI’s files to solicit and obtain patients, though the testimony on that point was considerable and unambiguous.

Woods explained with specificity how she was employed by MPI to go to HCI, copy down the medical and contact information from client files and then contact those people to see if they needed medical care. If someone said they did, then Woods relayed the information to Physicians Care Services. Sayeed confirmed that his companies used the information in that manner.

A practical analysis of this arrangement would allow, but perhaps not compel, a finding that it qualifies as a referral. Though no evidence suggested that HCI directed its clients to MPI or its home health care companies, one could conclude that the effect of the file access was the same. Instead of giving its clients MPI’s name, the reasoning would go, HCI simply gave MPI its clients’ names and the information needed to contact them.

But it seems the district court rejected this file access theory of referral. We come to that view from the court’s statement that the plaintiff presented “no evidence” that the management services agreement was intended to induce referrals.

The broad statement could mean one of two things with respect to the file-access — either the court concluded that the so-called “data mining” did not constitute a referral under the anti-kickback statute or that it was not the intent of the agreement. The court must have meant the former, because the plaintiff did present some evidence that the agreement was intended to give MPI access to HCI’s files so that it could place solicitation calls.

In the end, we are left with uncertainty. The district court did not acknowledge any of the evidence supporting the file-access theory of referral, and we cannot discern why it was rejected.

The court may have applied the correct definition of “refer” but found that the proof fell short of it, or it may have instead committed a legal error by adopting an unduly narrow understanding of the term. In the absence of more explanation of the court’s reasoning, we are unable to tell.

The proper course in these circumstances — where the district court made the necessary ultimate finding that the management services agreement was not intended to induce referrals but failed to make the subsidiary findings necessary for us to follow its chain of reasoning — is to remand for additional proceedings.