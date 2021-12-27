Renovations are under way on the north wing of the Illinois Capitol.Plans include the construction of an underground parking garage, elimination of the circle drive on the north side of the Capitol and the addition of a new entry that improves access and security.“We are very fortunate that we have a statehouse to be proud of. There are other states that have statehouses that look like a high-rise that you would see in Chicago, so we want to take care of a historic building and, unfortunately, the older buildings are …