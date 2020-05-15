Rep. John Cabello, a lawmaker suing the state over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders, criticized the state’s lawyers for removing his complaint to federal court, saying the common legal procedure shows the governor “is looking for the feds to solve his problems.”

In an interview with the Law Bulletin, the Machesney Park Republican said he’s considering ways to respond.

“There’s lots of options to us. We’re going to look at all of them, and we’re going to look to see which one is going to be best for the citizens of Illinois, that have felt that their civil liberties have been jeopardized by this governor for quite some time now,” Cabello said Thursday.

Federal question jurisdiction gives defendants the right to remove state court actions “arising under the Constitution, laws, or treaties of the United States.”

Cabello’s suit, filed this month at the Winnebago County courthouse in Rockford, argues the stay-at-home orders’ lack of due process violates the Fifth and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

“I know that the governor has a right to invoke that, but it tells me that the governor — who is the governor of the state — is looking for the feds to solve his problems. I mean, why would you want the federal court system to handle a state issue?”

In addition to Cabello’s case, the Illinois Attorney General’s office removed three similar lawsuits to federal court.

Cabello said he might amend his complaint to remove the issues pertaining to federal law.

State’s attorneys speak out

Earlier this week, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally submitted an amicus brief in Cabello’s case that argues the governor lacks authority to issue successive disaster proclamations.

The brief also argues the governor’s order is an unconstitutional violation of First Amendment rights to assemble, free speech and free exercise of religion and 14th Amendment rights to due process.

Still, Kenneally said he intends to enforce the order on a case-by-case basis.

“It’s not up to a state’s attorney to unilaterally determine what constitutes constitutional law. Rather, those laws are presumed to be valid and they’re presumed to be unconstitutional unless and until a court determines otherwise,” he said in an interview.

“I had misgivings about the executive order, which I was being asked to enforce, and I will continue to enforce it unless and until a court process determines that it’s no longer enforceable. In view of the fact that I have misgivings about it, I felt it was my duty to bring those misgivings to the attention of the courts.”

Last month in Eureka, Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger said his office will not enforce the governor’s order.

And in Vandalia earlier this month, Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith and Fayette County State’s Attorney Josh Morrison told residents “your personal rights will be respected inside of Fayette County,” but warned “the State, not the County, has the ability to act on professional certifications and licenses you may hold.”

Further south in McLeansboro, Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy L. Lakin announced on Facebook last week that his office will not enforce the governor’s order.

“I ask Hamilton County residents not call the Sheriff’s Office to report any businesses that have opened or group gatherings. The Sheriff’s Office has much more significant issues to deal with every day,” Lakin wrote on May 10. “If you are vulnerable or concerned, please protect yourself and act accordingly. I also ask that everyone be respectful of one another. I encourage everyone to practice social distancing & follow safety guidelines.”