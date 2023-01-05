ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The families of victims in the Capital Gazette shooting and some newspaper employees who survived the deadly 2018 attack dismissed civil charges against The Baltimore Sun and Chicago-based Tribune Publishing this week after settling the case, the Capital Gazette reported.Terms were not disclosed.Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters died in the June 28, 2018, attack.The Capital Gazette reported on Wednesday that the plaintiffs filed a joint notice in court, with …