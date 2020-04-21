A freelance reporter arrested while covering an undercover prostitution sting does not have a claim for a violation of his First Amendment rights, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit William Lund filed against the city of Rockford and three police officers.

Two of the officers followed Lund as he left the scene of the sting and arrested him for riding his motorized bicycle the wrong way on a one-way street.

Lund maintains the officers were not concerned with his purported traffic violation and instead arrested him in retaliation for his news gathering activities and his previous criticisms of the police force.

In its opinion, a 7th Circuit panel wrote Lund’s concerns that police will use their arrest power to suppress speech “are not without basis.”

Nearly every U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote an opinion in Nieves v. Bartlett, 139 S. Ct. 1715 (2019), acknowledged there is a risk that police will use their authority to trample on First Amendment rights, the panel wrote.

For example, it wrote, in her opinion concurring in the judgment in part and dissenting in part, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote: “Arrest authority, as several decisions indicate, can be abused to disrupt the exercise of First Amendment speech and press rights.”

But the abuse of arrest authority was not an issue in Nieves, the panel wrote.

The only question posed in Nieves, it wrote, was whether probable cause for an arrest defeats a claim that the arrest constituted retaliation for the exercise of First Amendment rights.

“The answer, the Supreme Court held (just thirty-nine days after the district court entered its opinion in this case), is ‘yes,’” Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner wrote for the panel.

Under that ruling, she wrote, it is up to a plaintiff pursuing a retaliatory arrest claim to prove there was no probable cause for the arrest.

“This answer definitively resolves the question presented by Lund in this case,” Rovner wrote. “At the time of Lund’s arrest, the officers had probable cause to arrest him for, at a minimum, driving a motorized vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street.”

The panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Kapala’s decision to grant summary judgment in favor of the defendants in Lund’s suit.

Lund is a freelance reporter for the Rockford Scanner, a website that gets many of its news tips from listening to police scanners.

On May 25, 2015, Lund went to the site of a prostitution sting being conducted by the Rockford Police Department and began taking photographs.

Officers Sean Welsh and Timothy Campbell threatened to arrest Lund if he did not move at least six blocks away.

As Lund was leaving, he waved and said “Good-bye, officers” loud enough to be heard over his bicycle’s motor.

Welsh and Campbell began pursuing Lund with the intent to arrest him for obstructing the operation. They arrested him after he turned the wrong way onto the one-way street.

Sgt. Eddie Torrance put together a list of the people arrested that night. Someone else in the department, who was not identified, put out a news release naming Lund as one of the people arrested in a prostitution sting.

Prosecutors ultimately declined to prosecute Lund.

In February 2017, Lund filed a suit that included several counts against the city of Rockford and the three police officers.

Kapala granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants in April 2019.

Lund appealed only Kapala’s decision to grant summary judgment on the First Amendment retaliation count and on a malicious prosecution count under Illinois law.

In declining to revive the malicious prosecution claim, the 7th Circuit panel wrote Lund had not proved one of the five required elements — that the criminal proceeding ended in his favor.

“The circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the criminal proceedings must compel an inference that there existed a lack of reasonable grounds to pursue the criminal prosecution,” Rovner wrote, quoting Swick v. Liautaud, 662 N.E.2d 1238 (1996).

Simply declining to prosecute without stating a reason, she wrote, “is insufficient to establish that the proceedings were terminated in the plaintiff’s favor.”

Joining the opinion were Judges Frank H. Easterbrook and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

The case is William Lund v. City of Rockford, Illinois, et al., No. 19-1945.

Adele D. Nicholas of the Law Office of Adele D. Nicholas argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Lund.

While Lund’s attorneys are disappointed he will not be able to take his retaliation claim to trial, Nicholas said, they do not intend to seek rehearing en banc.

“The recent Supreme Court decision in Nieves makes it difficult for a plaintiff to prevail on a First Amendment retaliatory arrest claim if the arresting officers had probable cause to believe the plaintiff committed any crime, even if retaliation was a substantial motive for the officers’ actions,” Nicholas said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the Nieves decision creates a real risk that officials who abuse the power of arrest to suppress speech will be shielded from liability.”

Joshua G. Vincent of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP argued the case on behalf of the three police officers.

The officers are also represented by Michael F. Iasparro of Hinshaw’s Rockford office.

He said the precedent in Nieves likely means Lund’s case has ended.

“We think the 7th Circuit got it right,” Iasparro said. “Obviously, my clients, the three officers named, are relieved this is over.”

The city of Rockford is represented by Assistant City Attorney Ifeanyichukwu C. Mogbana.

Nicholas O. Meyer, the city’s legal director, said the decision confirms that the police officers “acted professionally and appropriately” in arresting Lund.

“The plaintiff in this case was obstructing an end-demand sting targeting purchasers who drive demand for human trafficking,” Meyer said in a statement. “His actions jeopardized the investigation and the safety of our undercover officers.

“He then endangered the safety of himself and others by driving the wrong way down a one-way street.”