Robert A. Rutter Antonio M. Romanucci

A restaurant in Chicago’s River West filed suit against its insurance company on Tuesday, seeking a Cook County judge’s declaration that its business-interruption policy must cover losses suffered during the governor’s shutdown of dine-in restaurant services.

That policy, according to the owners of the Maillard Tavern at 494 N. Milwaukee Ave., is written to cover losses from a “necessary suspension” of operations during a “period of restoration.” The policy language says it will pay for income loss “caused by action of civil authority that prohibits access to the premises,” according to the complaint.

The insurer, Wisconsin-based Society Insurance Co., has failed to pay claims, the plaintiff restaurant alleges.

On March 16, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars to the public, with the exception of carry-out or delivery services, an early measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus. By March 20, Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order that was extended to remain in effect through at least the end of April.

In the complaint, Maillard Tavern alleges it does not qualify as one of the “essential businesses” listed in the executive orders and had to reduce its operations.

“Plaintiff has sustained direct physical loss and damage to items of property located at its premises and direct physical loss and damage to its premises described in the [p]olicy as a result of the presence of COVID-19 particles and/or the [p]andemic,” the complaint reads.

“There is a dispute about whether [p]laintiff is entitled to coverage under the [p]olicy for its losses sustained and to be sustained in the future,” the complaint continues.

The restaurant wants the court to declare that the local spread of the virus and the pandemic are each covered causes of losses under the policy, as are losses incurred based on the state government’s orders. They also want the court to rule that the insurance company did not prove any relevant exclusions exist in the policy.

The complaint does not seek a determination of damages, because the policy outlines an appraisal process to resolve claims.

The Maillard Tavern is represented by Antonio M. Romanucci, Gina A. DeBoni and David A. Neiman of Romanucci & Blandin LLC; Robert P. Rutter and Robert A. Rutter or Rutter & Russin LLC in Cleveland, Ohio, and Nicholas A. DiCello, Dennis R. Landsdowne and Jeremy A. Tor, of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP, also in Cleveland.

On a video conference with reporters Wednesday, Romanucci said the insurance industry as a whole is not honoring its policyholders’ business-interruption claims, even though they’ve taken payment on premiums.

“People are starving, they’re hungry, they’re being unpaid for their business interruption,” Romanucci said.

Robert A. Rutter, on the same video conference, said the policies most businesses buy are referred to as all-risk policies because they cover everything that’s not explicitly excluded.

“There are many policies that do not exclude viruses, that do not exclude bacteria,” Rutter said.

The complaint is written describing the COVID-19 virus as property-damaging particles, akin to smoke, pollution or noxious odors — things that are part of more conventional insurance claims. But DiCello said the plaintiff’s legal team believes the same concept should apply to them.

“This will be a new area of the law,” DiCello said.

And ambiguity should tip in favor of the policyholder, he said.

And while policy language frames claims in terms of loss of property, DiCello said case law has interpreted that to include situations where a property isn’t physically altered.

Rutter said many business owners are discouraged from filing claims based on inaccurate information.

“People are not even notifying insurers they have this loss,” he said, even though many policies require claims to be initiated within a certain window of time.

Romanucci said some of that misinformation comes directly from the insurance industry.

“The insurance companies are preemptively sending out letters to clients, without raising a claim,” he said.

A result of the court’s delaying of non-emergency matters during the pandemic, the case is scheduled for its initial hearing at the Daley Center on Aug. 13. Romanucci said the lawyers involved could work collaboratively to file an emergency order if the business is in imminent danger.

“It’s a long period of time, and it’s a lot of time for these people to wait,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Society Insurance did not return a request for comment by press time.

The case is Maillard Tavern, LLC, v. Society Insurance, Inc., 20 CH 3843.