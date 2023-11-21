Where district court failed to recognize it had the authority to modify repayment schedule for defendant’s restitution payments when defendant’s economic circumstances changed, court abused its discretion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.In 2010, Von Eric Sweatt pled guilty to five counts of armed bank robbery under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 2113(d). As part of his sentence, the district court ordered him to pay his victims a total of $20,038.52 …