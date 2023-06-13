Where defendant owed significant restitution to United States for conviction for bank fraud, government was entitled to offset defendant’s later settlement under the Federal Tort Claims Act against that restitution obligation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.Andrew Stacy has restitution obligations to the federal government from a 2014 conviction for bank fraud. The district court sentenced him to a term of imprisonment and ordered …