A Wisconsin facility for sexually violent persons did not violate a patient’s right to free speech by barring him from obtaining his own video games and gaming system, a federal appeals court held.Citing Brown v. Entertainment Merchants Association, 564 U.S. 786 (2011), the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged that the First Amendment covers video games.But Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center and other civil detention centers may restrict access to video games without running afoul of the First Amendment if the …