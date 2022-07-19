A woman who alleges The Drake Oak Brook hotel fired her for complying with COVID-19 restrictions has stated a case for retaliatory discharge, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Gina M. Sharenow’s contention that she lost her job booking weddings because she refused to violate a state guideline limiting attendance at indoor venues the size of The Drake to 50 people. Tharp, however, denied a motion to dismiss the …