A federal judge cleared the way for a retired North Riverside police sergeant to pursue his First Amendment claims against the village.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle did not rule on the merits of the allegation that the village retaliated against Frank Schmalz because he supported the candidate who ultimately lost the race for mayor in April 2013.But Norgle held there is enough disputed evidence for Schmalz to take his lawsuit to trial. Schmalz adequately alleges he engaged in speech …