A retired federal judge and a law firm will lead an independent investigation of a mistaken police raid on the home of a Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed, Chicago’s mayor said Tuesday.Retired Judge Ann Claire Williams and her law firm Jones Day will conduct a full review of the search warrant executed in February 2019 on social worker Anjanette Young’s home, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a letter.“Her mandate will include every relevant department, including …