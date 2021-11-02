A man found guilty of murder by a jury in Wisconsin state court was denied his constitutional right to a fair trial when he was strapped into a wheelchair and visibly shackled during closing arguments, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach of the Eastern District of Wisconsin granting Danny Wilber’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus.Griesbach in his ruling directed Wisconsin authorities to release Wilber unless they decided within …