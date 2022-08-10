An ordinance barring any new sex offenders from living in a Wisconsin village that maintains it has exceeded its “saturation level” of such residents is retroactive, a federal appeals court held, a partial win in a lawsuit by a man seeking to live there.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that the ordinance adopted by the village of Hartland is prospective because it purportedly applies only to conduct that occurs after the ordinance went into effect.Instead, Judge Amy St. Eve wrote in …