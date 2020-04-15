An Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Review Board panel recommended a shorter suspension than was initially suggested for a downstate attorney charged with failing to notify her client of a lawsuit filed past the statute of limitations.

The review board, which acts as an appeals body in the disciplinary process, urged a nine-month suspension for Paula M. Newcomb, stayed after three months by a one-year period of probation.

Newcomb is a sole practitioner in Benton, Ill., about 40 miles northeast of Carbondale.

A majority of the hearing board panel, which acts as the trial court, recommended an 18-month suspension, stayed after nine months by a nine-month probation with conditions.

A third panel member agreed with the misconduct findings but recommended a nine-month suspension without probation.

Newcomb was charged in a one-count ARDC complaint in November 2018. The complaint alleged she failed to tell her client in a timely manner that his personal injury lawsuit was barred by the statute of limitations.

Her client suffered injuries related to a car accident on Sept. 11, 2015, and asked Newcomb to represent him in October 2015.

She didn’t file the complaint before the statute of limitations expired in 2017. Newcomb did not tell her client about the statute of limitations until January 2018.

A majority of the hearing board found she committed some of the charged misconduct, and recommended a 18-month suspension, stayed by probation with conditions.

On appeal to the review board, Newcomb challenged the hearing board’s findings and requested a lesser sanction.

The review board considered Newcomb’s previous discipline in 2005, when she was suspended for 18 months, stayed after 90 days by a 15-month period of probation, for failing to notify four clients that their claims were dismissed.

The review board acknowledged that Newcomb’s misconduct, in and of itself, is not particularly serious.

“As counsel for the [a]dministrator acknowledged at oral argument, were it not for [Newcomb’s] prior misconduct, the [a]dministrator likely would have sought a sanction in the range of a three-month suspension,” the review board report, filed March 30, states.

But the review board did not consider her past misconduct a severely aggravating factor, given the passage of time and that the incident took place during the first few years after Newcomb opened her solo practice.

“That [Newcomb] was capable of practicing responsibly, ethically, and without incident for 20 years convinces us that she did learn from her past misconduct and is not a recidivist, and that her current misconduct stemmed from an unfortunate mistake that she handled inappropriately,” the report states.

The review board panel consisted of Jill W. Landsberg, George E. Marron III and Esther J. Seitz.

Newcomb was admitted to practice in Illinois in 1989. She represented herself, and did not respond to a request for comment.

Hearing and review board findings are strictly recommendations. Discipline decisions are made by the Illinois Supreme Court.

This case is In re Paula McKemie Newcomb, 18PR0094.