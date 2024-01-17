The Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission review board recommended a longer suspension for an attorney who misused more than $281,000 of client money.The review board agreed with the hearing board that Robby S. Fakhouri should be suspended for three years and until further order the court. But it recommended he serve two years of suspension before being placed on conditional probation for one year, up from the hearing board advice that he be suspended for one year before two years of probation …