An Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Review Board recommended a short suspension for an attorney accused of making false statements in court.The Review Board’s decision brings a tougher recommendation against Julie L. Ajster of Peru, whom a hearing board panel found should receive a reprimand.Ajster, a sole practitioner in LaSalle County, was charged by the ARDC with making false statements while representing her fiance in a criminal proceeding.Ajster’s partner, Danny French, was charged in …