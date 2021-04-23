It was one of those strange yet interesting coincidences.I just sat down at my computer ready to write this week’s column, which was to be a review of Raoul Peck’s “Exterminate All the Brutes,” his bitter and contentious four-part documentary about the origins and causes of white supremacy throughout the history of the world, as well as in this country.This subject has been front and center in the last year along with the COVID-19 pandemic.Suddenly I heard over the television in the next room the jury in the murder trial …