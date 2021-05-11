On April 30, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission published its 2020 annual report, which summarized the commission’s work, as well as data and trends in the Illinois legal community for 2020.For the eighth straight year, the ARDC saw a decline in grievances docketed, down to 3,936 in 2020 from more than 4,900 in 2019. That trend appears to reflect, at least partially, the effects of the pandemic on disciplinary matters, and more generally mirrors similar annual declines seen by disciplinary …